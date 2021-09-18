Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,084 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

