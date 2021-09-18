Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $116,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $66.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29.

