Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

