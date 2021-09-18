Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.61 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.