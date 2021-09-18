Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 77,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT opened at $340.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

