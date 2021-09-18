Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $273.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.34 and a 200-day moving average of $257.38. The stock has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

