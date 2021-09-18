Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,205 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $207.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

