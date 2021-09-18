Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,305 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,409,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

