Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 7,116 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 229,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 143,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $77.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

