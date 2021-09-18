Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

