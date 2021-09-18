CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,600 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 660,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

