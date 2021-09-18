Critical Comparison: RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) vs. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Gaotu Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.30 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -4.88 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.59 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -2.85

RISE Education Cayman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. RISE Education Cayman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.29, meaning that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91% Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RISE Education Cayman and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

RISE Education Cayman currently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 271.79%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 221.26%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats Gaotu Techedu on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

