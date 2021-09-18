Critical Contrast: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) vs. Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Thomasville Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.38 $3.30 billion $0.55 84.49 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 19.79% 9.85% 0.84% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wells Fargo & Company and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 8 12 0 2.60 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus target price of $47.45, indicating a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers complete line of diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and automobile, student, and small business lending. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally. The Wealth and Investment Management segment includes personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses. The Other segment refers to the products of WIM customers served through community banking distribution channels. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

