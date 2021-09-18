Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.22

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.22 and traded as high as C$18.35. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.30, with a volume of 324,673 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

