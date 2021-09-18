Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:CRT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,477. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

