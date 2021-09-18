Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Up 63.2% in August

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CRSS stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Crossroads Systems has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55.

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

