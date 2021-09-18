Crown 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,632.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $2,632.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,171.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.78 or 0.01301130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.40 or 0.00494903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00358805 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,058,964 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

