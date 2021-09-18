Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.64

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $7.67. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 51,941 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 19.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

