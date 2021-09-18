Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CRU opened at $9.71 on Friday. Crucible Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

