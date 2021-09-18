Crust (CRU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.87 or 0.00953982 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

