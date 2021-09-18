CryptEx Market Capitalization Hits $1.25 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $20,016.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $14.76 or 0.00030447 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,483.79 or 1.00014506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.