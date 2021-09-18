Crypto Sports (CSPN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $327.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $458,705.70 and approximately $327.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

