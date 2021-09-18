Crypto Sports (CSPN) One Day Volume Hits $335.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $460,245.91 and approximately $335.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

