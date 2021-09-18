CRYPTO20 (C20) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,845.00

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00009633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $184.35 million and $11,845.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00131021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046949 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

C20 is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,002,180 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

