CryptoBlades Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.32 or 0.00046068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00122414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00174597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.80 or 0.07210639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,457.69 or 1.00037332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00848866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002681 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,088 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

