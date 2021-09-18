Cryptonite (XCN) Price Hits $0.0005

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $342,042.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.41 or 0.07131899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00374239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01303215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00118474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.76 or 0.00559037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.57 or 0.00494414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00359544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

