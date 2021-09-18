CryptoTycoon Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $370,324.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for $29.72 or 0.00061807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00130761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 941,172 coins and its circulating supply is 74,137 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

