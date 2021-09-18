CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $284.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.76. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

