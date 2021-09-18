CUE Protocol Price Reaches $47.46 on Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $47.46 or 0.00098305 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $361,503.73 and approximately $92.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00174732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.91 or 0.07100302 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,204.48 or 0.99846972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00867781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

