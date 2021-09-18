Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 2,382 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,078,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $863,417,000 after purchasing an additional 402,489 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 62.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,997,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $243,906,000 after buying an additional 766,523 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.