CUMROCKET Hits One Day Volume of $518,300.00 (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One CUMROCKET coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUMROCKET has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. CUMROCKET has a total market cap of $36.70 million and $518,300.00 worth of CUMROCKET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00072340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00124241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00175325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.55 or 0.07218510 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.55 or 1.00042748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.19 or 0.00849857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002681 BTC.

CUMROCKET Coin Profile

CUMROCKET’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CUMROCKET’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

Buying and Selling CUMROCKET

