Curate Price Reaches $2.86 on Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00005909 BTC on popular exchanges. Curate has a market capitalization of $23.13 million and $595,878.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00134469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

