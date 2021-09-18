Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.90 Million

Analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $50.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera posted sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $218.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cutera by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the period.

CUTR stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

