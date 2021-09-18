CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of CVB Financial worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 13.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.31 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

