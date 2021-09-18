CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 2.64% of Frontier Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

FRON remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. 527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

