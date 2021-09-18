CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.10% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000.

NASDAQ:ANZU remained flat at $$9.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

