CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.65% of Orion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OHPA remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

