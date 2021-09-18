CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.29% of Aterian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,981,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,840,092. Aterian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

