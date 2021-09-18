CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 134,467 Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.43% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $123,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 105.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $111,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,091 shares of company stock worth $1,220,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 798,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,897. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

