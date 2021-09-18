CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.49% of ScION Tech Growth II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

ScION Tech Growth II stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,706. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

