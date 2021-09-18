CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 4.76% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 4,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

