CVI Holdings LLC Buys New Position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 244,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.72% of KemPharm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,305 shares of company stock worth $47,754. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of KemPharm stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 783,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,297. KemPharm, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $319.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

