CVI Holdings LLC Buys New Position in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

OceanTech Acquisitions I stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,897. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

