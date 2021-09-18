CVI Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.58% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWP. JMP Securities increased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.76. 2,024,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $255.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

