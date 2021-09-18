CVI Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 6.07% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ATVC remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

