CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.22% of Slam at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Shares of SLAM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,449. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

