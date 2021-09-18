CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 2.77% of Kismet Acquisition Three as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

NASDAQ:KIII traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. 1,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,253. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.