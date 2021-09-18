CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 2,613,750 Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,613,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 5.65% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

CHEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,755. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.22. Check-Cap Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

