CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 350,000 Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Waldencast Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
NASDAQ WALD remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,459. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.
About Waldencast Acquisition
