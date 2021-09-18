CVI Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

CVI Holdings LLC decreased its position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,813 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aurora Acquisition were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,945,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,627,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,248,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,350,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,963,000.

Shares of AURCU stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.28. 9,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,528. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

